Police investigating incident at Irmo Kroger parking lot

The Irmo Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at a 7467 St Andrews Road...
The Irmo Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at a 7467 St Andrews Road Kroger parking lot.(WendellandCarolyn via Canva)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at a 7467 St Andrews Road Kroger parking lot.

Police say the public should avoid the area.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

