SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Officials investigating fatal crash involving moped in Orangeburg Co.

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead in Orangeburg County Monday...
Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead in Orangeburg County Monday night.(WTOC)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead in Orangeburg County Monday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on SC 310 near Bayview Street, approximately one mile north of Holly Hill, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

Ridgeway said a 2020 Daix moped was traveling east on SC 310 when the driver attempted to turn left onto a private driveway. A westbound 2003 Honda sedan struck the moped, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The driver of the sedan was not hurt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the moped driver.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25
Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested
Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters day 16
Two jurors in Murdaugh murder trial dismissed after testing positive for COVID, state details gruesome killings
West Columbia man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to home.
West Columbia Man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to his home
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights.
Lexington Police arrest narcotics trafficking suspect during traffic stop
Sumter police are investigating after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night.
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home

Latest News

Saluda residents raise concerns over lack of grocery store
Saluda residents raise concerns over lack of grocery store
Saluda residents might be getting a Dollar Tree in the area.
Saluda residents respond to city proposal after demanding supermarket
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
BLOG: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a Mcdonalds in Sumter, SC.
Family mourns the loss of 14-year-old shot dead outside McDonalds in Sumter