Nikki Haley officially announces presidential run

Nikki Haley: “I’m running for president.”
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is officially running for president.

Tuesday morning Haley posted to social media with the announcement.

A website also went active for her campaign. Tuesday’s announcement comes after months of speculation and hints that she might run for the GOP ticket.

Haley had originally been expected to announce her run on Wednesday, Feb. 14th.

