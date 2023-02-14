Nikki Haley officially announces presidential run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is officially running for president.

Tuesday morning Haley posted to social media with the announcement.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

A website also went active for her campaign. Tuesday’s announcement comes after months of speculation and hints that she might run for the GOP ticket.

Haley had originally been expected to announce her run on Wednesday, Feb. 14th.

