Long-term RCSD deputy arrested, facing DUI charges

Grover Kelly
Grover Kelly(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy is facing charges related to a car crash.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Grover Kelly, 68, is charged with driving under the influence. On Feb. 13th the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Blythewood at around 9:20 p.m.

Kelly was off duty at the time of his arrest. Investigators said he was driving his personal vehicle during the crash.

Kelly was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Lott said Kelly had been with the department since June of 1976. Kelly held the rank of deputy III in the warrant division most recently. Lott said Kelly is no longer with the department.

“We are all responsible for our actions and if you break the law you will be held accountable,” Sheriff Lott said. “I expect my deputies to hold themselves to a much higher standard, his actions are unacceptable!”

Kelly was released on a $992 personal recognizance bond. Records indicated this is his first offense and his blood alcohol content was less than .10. His court date is scheduled for March 14th.

