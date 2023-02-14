SkyView
LCSD looking to partner with I.C.E for an immigration enforcement program

(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) alongside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E) will conduct a meeting to discuss an immigration enforcement program next month.

The 2023 annual Steering Committee meeting will be held by both departments on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

According to LCSD, the program known as the 287(g) program would allow state and local law enforcement to enter into a partnership with ICE in order to receive delegated authority for immigration enforcement within their jurisdiction.

Members of the community may attend the meeting virtually or in -person by contacting the 287(g) Program Manager, Christine A. Dablewski, at Christine.A.Dablewski@ice.dhs.gov no later than Feb. 28 to receive an invitation.

