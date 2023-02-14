SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Group of North Columbia renters face uncertain future after gas leak

Group of North Columbia renters face uncertain future after gas leak
Group of North Columbia renters face uncertain future after gas leak(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of tenants in north Columbia is stuck between a city evacuation order, a non-communicative management company, and the prospect of having to relocate.

They live in apartment units at 1218 Hyatt Avenue. Columbia city officials confirmed code enforcement and the Columbia Richland Fire Department were called to the property last week, finding a gas leak and code violations.

WIS has requested a submitted Freedom of Information request for specific information on the extent of the gas leak and code violations. Residents tell WIS the gas (and as a result the heat) has been cut off in some units, but how many units remains unclear.

In the aftermath, the city’s code enforcement division left evacuation notices on the doors of some of the tenants. It mandated they leave the property by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

It’s unclear how many tenants were provided a note, but residents told WIS some were not impacted.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 14, at least two tenants with notices to leave remain at the property. Cynthia Joyner is one of them.

She said she lacks the resources to pick up and move quickly.

“It’s very hard and strange you know when you’re paying your rent money for people to, excuse me, for people to take advantage and you call them and expecting that you’re going to get some kind of response and you’re not getting nothing,” she said.

It’s unclear if the city has provided Joyner or her neighbor Terrence Cunningham with an extension to stay at the property.

Cunningham expressed similar concerns about the ability to move.

“Our plan is to just see what comes next. This has been a very stressful and emotional experience,” he said.

They tell WIS the management company has largely been non-responsive in the aftermath of the gas leak.

Richland County records show the property is owned by the Brooklyn-based Indigo 52 LLC.

S.C. Secretary of State records show its local agent is the Texas-based Registered Agent Solutions but provide a Lexington County address.

WIS went to the address, finding a man who said he accepts mail and legal services on behalf of Registered Agent Solutions for Indigo 52.

Registered Agent Solutions declined to provide WIS information on how to contact Indigo 52. Attempts to contact the company with the phone numbers provided to tenants were unsuccessful as well.

The Columbia non-profit Building Better Communities has been in contact with residents to help facilitate resources.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25
Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested
Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters day 16
Two jurors in Murdaugh murder trial dismissed after testing positive for COVID, state details gruesome killings
14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a Mcdonalds in Sumter, SC.
Family mourns the loss of 14-year-old shot dead outside McDonald’s in Sumter
West Columbia man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to home.
West Columbia Man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to his home
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights.
Lexington Police arrest narcotics trafficking suspect during traffic stop

Latest News

CPD is searching for a shooting suspect Tuesday afternoon.
Shooting on Calhoun, CPD says suspect arrested
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 17: Murdaugh defense cross-examines forensic pathologist, kennel caretaker testifies
Day 17 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
Day 17 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
The Irmo Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at a 7467 St Andrews Road...
Police investigating incident at Irmo Kroger parking lot