SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (Gray News) – A fire department in Texas is sharing a sweet love story this Valentine’s Day.

Two first responders might be a match made in heaven, but finding love while responding to a call isn’t something that happens every day.

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.

According to the fire department, the two met in 2017 while responding to a call, “then technology took care of the rest.”

The McGraws tied the knot a year and a half ago, the fire department said. Since then, they have welcomed a son.

“We love having this power couple in our midst, protecting and serving in the City they fell in love. Happy Valentine’s Day!” the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25
Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested
Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters day 16
Two jurors in Murdaugh murder trial dismissed after testing positive for COVID, state details gruesome killings
14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a Mcdonalds in Sumter, SC.
Family mourns the loss of 14-year-old shot dead outside McDonald’s in Sumter
West Columbia man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to home.
West Columbia Man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to his home
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights.
Lexington Police arrest narcotics trafficking suspect during traffic stop

Latest News

Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
This combination photo shows Miles Bryant, left, and Susana Morales, right.
Warrants: Former Georgia officer dumped naked body of teen girl
The Irmo Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at a 7467 St Andrews Road...
Police investigating incident at Irmo Kroger parking lot
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State