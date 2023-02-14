FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Upper 70s for Wed/Thu then some showers for Friday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Upper 70s for the next couple of days then a chance of some light rain showers for the morning.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Mid 40s tonight with mostly clear skies.

Upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday with more clouds.

80% chance of some light showers Friday morning.

Temps tumble to 33 Saturday morning with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

Warming up next week, back into the 70s with a few shower chances here and there.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We see mostly clear skies tonight with low temperatures in the mid 40s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Southern flow takes hold and warms us up Wednesday. Highs reach the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front approaches from the northwest, but washes out over the mountains, never really delivering the cooler air behind it.

wis (WIS)

Instead we see stronger southern flow take hold as our next system moves in. The southern flow bumps our temps to 79 and brings in more clouds as well Thursday.

wis (WIS)

A cold front nears Friday morning. This one is a bit stronger and is able to bring an 80% chance of showers during the morning hours. Temps are mild in the morning with lows around 64. Temps will top off near 66 Friday and then tumble to 33 by Saturday morning.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Saturday we have highs in the mid 50s with sunny skies, cool but dry as high pressure builds over the region.

wis (WIS)

We warm up a little more Sunday with lows in the mid 30s and highs reaching the mid 60s. Skies are mostly sunny.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds around with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs near 80.

Friday: Showers move in with cloudy skies. Chance of rain is 80%, mainly in the morning, and high temps are in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine but much cooler with 30s for the morning and low to mid 50s for the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 70s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.