Family mourns the loss of 14-year-old shot dead outside McDonalds in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of 14-year-old Jacob Russ.

It happened Sunday evening in the McDonald’s parking lot on North Lafayette Drive. Police say 25-year-old Marcques Wright shot 14-year-old Jacob Russ after an argument that started inside the restaurant.

Police still don’t know what the argument was about but do know it started inside the McDonald’s and spilled into the parking lot and resulted in the death of Jacob Russ.

RELATED STORY: Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested

The whole incident took place in front of Russ’ mother.

Willie Russ, the teen’s grandfather used a few words to describe his grandson.

“Very sweet kid, very sweet kid, tall, quiet, and he will be missed,” said Willie Russ.

Russ said his grandson, “loved basketball and worked out all of the time. A lot of the kids know him, they love him.”

Jacob was a freshman at Sumter High School and played for the school’s basketball team. Russ says Jacob had big dreams of one day becoming a professional basketball player, but on Sunday those dreams were shattered.

“It shocked the whole area,” he said.

Sumter police say everything started with an argument in the restaurant between Jacob’s brother and 25-year-old Marcques Wright. The two were employees at the location. The argument then continued into the parking lot where Jacob and his mother were waiting to drive his brother home. Investigators say the teen tried to break up the fight, and that is when Wright pulled a gun and shot him in the back.

Russ says, “It’s been very rough. It’s been a long night. My son is going through a lot right now with his wife, and the kids.

“He happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Coroner Robbie Baker.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says the investigation is still ongoing, and Wright could face more charges.

Baker says, “They’re doing follow-ups, they’re talking to employees that we’re in the store. They’re looking through possible video footage from other stores adjacent because this was a busy area.”

Willie Russ said he also just recently lost his daughter to gun violence and says it has to stop. As for Wright, WIS found out he has a long list of pending charges for unlawful possession of a weapon. One of those charges dates back to October of last year for attempted murder.

Wright is charged with murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to this incident. He was taken to the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center. A bond hearing has not been yet set.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.