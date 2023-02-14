Balloon release scheduled for Sumter teen shooting victim, Jacob Russ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 15th birthday balloon release celebration has been scheduled for a Sumter teen shooting victim.

The Jacob Russ balloon release will be on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Sumter County Recreation Department, 155 Haynesworth Street, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The family of Jacob Russ is welcoming donations.

On Feb. 12, Russ was shot in the McDonald’s parking lot on North Lafayette Drive. Sumter police say 25-year-old Marcques Wright shot 14-year-old Jacob after an argument that started inside the restaurant.

Wright is charged with murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to this incident. He was booked at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center. A bond hearing has not been yet set.

