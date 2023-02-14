SkyView
Adopt-a-Valentine February adoption special

Columbia Animal Services hosting an adoption special.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is hosting a February special to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

From Feb. 13- 18, you have the opportunity to adopt an available animal with just a $14 adoption fee.

For more information, visit here or call 803-776-PETS.

