West Columbia Man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to his home

West Columbia man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to home.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A West Columbia man has been arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after allegedly having drugs delivered to his home.

Detectives said 28-year-old Nasiyr Shem James was arrested after a search warrant at his residence resulted in the findings of multiple drugs.

Sheriff Jay Koon said “Narcotics agents received a tip from a community member that James was having drugs delivered to his home to sell them in Lexington and Richland Counties,” “They reached out to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration to conduct a controlled delivery of a previously scheduled package of drugs to James’ home in West Columbia.”

Investigators watched a package be delivered to James’ house and then agents were able to get a search warrant for the home.

“During their search of James’ home, agents found more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, a gun, and ammunition,” Koon said. “Agents seized more than $5,000 in cash from the home.

James is charged with trafficking crack, trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

He was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

