SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, but organizers say it’s missing one piece.

The puzzle was put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Wisconsin and includes 60,000 pieces – minus the one missing piece.

“I wanted to get the community involved,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said, adding the goal was to meet new people in a fun way.

The puzzle includes pictures of special landmarks from around the world.

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.

It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25
Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested
Sumter police are investigating after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night.
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home
Teen killed playing with gun
14-year-old killed playing with gun at assistant coach’s home, coroner says
American Americans are restarting nonstop flights from CAE to Miami.
American Airlines restarts nonstop flights from Columbia Airport to Miami
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly start with 30s but sunshine with 60s for the afternoon

Latest News

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13,...
U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk
Awareness featuring Rick Henry: South Carolina’s first Black T.V. Sports Director
The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) announced the reinstatement...
Medicaid eligibility annual reviews to resume April 1
Rescue workers see stories of survival following last Monday's earthquake.
'Miracle' rescues reported in Turkey after quake