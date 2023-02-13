SkyView
Soda City Live: The Columbia Garden Club Foundation holds its annual symposium

The Columbia Garden Club Foundation annual symposium.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Next week, you’ll get to enjoy speakers, book signings, floral demonstrations, and a box lunch at the “Flowers with Friends” event. It’s the Columbia Garden Club’s 2023 symposium. Plus, there will be plenty of fellow friends and gardeners who all share your passion to make your home and community more beautiful.

Julie Crowder is the president of the Columbia Garden Club. And Caroline Matthews is the chairwoman of the upcoming symposium. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to their upcoming event.

Featured speakers are Margot Shaw, founder and editor-in-chief of Flower magazine and author of Living Floral: Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers. Also at the event will be Heather Barrie, the owner of Charleston-based Gathering Floral and Event Design Studio and floral designer for Southern Bouquet by Melissa Bigner. Another guest speaker will be Cathy Graham, award-winning illustrator and author of Full Bloom and Second Bloom.

The Columbia Garden Club Foundation’s 2023 Symposium is Tuesday, February 21. Registration is at 9 a.m. The event will be at Central Energy located at 2030 Gregg Street in downtown Columbia.

The cost is $85.

Learn more about the Garden Club at https://columbiagardenclub.com/ Register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flowers-with-friends-2023-tickets-464439911277?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

