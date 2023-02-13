Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in identifying break-in suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are searching for a male in connection to a break-in at Edisto High School.

According to a press release, investigators found several windows broken at the RM Foster Road campus, while responding to a call from the school on Thursday, Feb. 9.

During the investigation staff members said $50 or less in cash was taken from one area.

Aside from surveillance camera photos, forensic evidence was recovered.

“We’re looking to identify this individual who did more damage to the building than anything he stole,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “If anyone knows who he is, please give us a call.”

The damage to the school is said to be estimated to be around $300.

Anyone with information is requested to call OCSO at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.