SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in identifying break-in suspect

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are searching for a male in...
Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are searching for a male in connection to a break-in at Edisto High School.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are searching for a male in connection to a break-in at Edisto High School.

According to a press release, investigators found several windows broken at the RM Foster Road campus, while responding to a call from the school on Thursday, Feb. 9.

During the investigation staff members said $50 or less in cash was taken from one area.

Aside from surveillance camera photos, forensic evidence was recovered.

“We’re looking to identify this individual who did more damage to the building than anything he stole,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “If anyone knows who he is, please give us a call.”

The damage to the school is said to be estimated to be around $300.

Anyone with information is requested to call OCSO at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25
Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested
Sumter police are investigating after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night.
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home
Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters day 16
Alex Murdaugh trial Day 16 - Prosecution expected to rest case in trial this week
Teen killed playing with gun
14-year-old killed playing with gun at assistant coach’s home, coroner says
American Americans are restarting nonstop flights from CAE to Miami.
American Airlines restarts nonstop flights from Columbia Airport to Miami

Latest News

Screenshot of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website
Up to 300K people could lose Medicaid coverage when S.C. begins reviewing eligibility soon
Day 16 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
Day 16 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
BLOG: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle