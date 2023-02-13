SkyView
Orangeburg Co. deputies searching for missing 66-year-old woman

Orangeburg County deputies are searching for Dorris Brown who walked away from her home.
Orangeburg County deputies are searching for Dorris Brown who walked away from her home.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Orangeburg County woman who walked away from her home.

Deputies say they were made aware of 66-year-old Dorris Brown missing around 2 p.m.

Investigators say Brown walked away from her home on Hickson Drive home.

Brown is a black woman who is around 5′1 and weighs around 210 pounds. She is believed to have been wearing camouflage shorts and a black hoodie.

Brown is considered endangered due to possible mental health issues.

OCSO (Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office) is asking anyone with information on where Brown is located to contact law enforcement at 803-534-3550.

