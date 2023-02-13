Medicaid eligibility annual reviews to resume April 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) announced the reinstatement of its standard Medicaid annual eligibility.

Starting April 1, current Medicaid recipients will start receiving notices and reviews that will let them know if they still qualify for Medicaid according to a press release. The federally required process is in place to ensure those who are enrolled in states’ Medicaid programs continue to meet established eligibility criteria.

SCDHHS employees started contacting Medicaid recipients at the beginning of February to gather more information about those who are likely categorically no longer eligible.

A spokesperson stated it may take nearly a year for people to receive their forms.

The agency says this means many people who are enrolled in Medicaid will not receive their notice or annual review form until March 2024.

SCDHHS officials say they will first attempt to renew Medicaid eligibility with information that is already available.

If SCDHHS can verify continued eligibility a Medicaid recipient will receive a “continuation of benefits” notice and will not receive an annual review form.

If continued eligibility cannot be confirmed with information already available, SCDHHS says it will notify the Medicaid member and mail a form to be completed and returned.

Annual review forms must be filled out completely and returned within 60 days, SCDHHS officials say.

SCDHHS say if a recipient receives an annual review form instead of a continuation of benefits, it does not mean they are no longer eligible. The recipient will then need to fill out the review form completely or send SCDHHS other information to determine whether or not they are still eligible.

More information about the Medicaid annual reviews can be found on the SCDHHS website.

SCDHHS says the agency will continue to update the page with information as it begins the annual review process.

Eligibility reviews are done in compliance with provisions of the Consolidated Appropriations Act. It was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden in December.

The eligibility reviews were paused during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A fact sheet produced by SCDHHS for Healthy Connections Medicaid members is available on the department’s annual reviews website.

Anyone with questions may contact the Healthy Connections Member Contact Center at (888) 549-0820. Community organizations such as S.C. Thrive are also able to answer questions by calling (800) 726-8774.

