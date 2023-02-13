Lexington Police arrest narcotics trafficking suspect during traffic stop

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A traffic stop in Lexington County led to a suspect being arrested for allegedly trafficking narcotics, police say.

According to authorities, a Delta Shift officer made the arrest after making a traffic stop on a possible impaired driver.

The suspect was allegedly found with nearly 1,000 Xanax pills, two handguns and $1650 in cash.

contents allegedly found during a traffic stop in Lexington County. (Lexington County Police Department)

What started the other night for our Delta Shift officer as a traffic stop on a possible impaired driver ended with a narcotics trafficking arrest with nearly 1,000 Xanax pills, two handguns, and $1650 cash seized. pic.twitter.com/JlxQMbt0nh — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) February 13, 2023

