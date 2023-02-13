SkyView
Lexington men arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said 88-year-old Billy Bruce Price (Left) and 42-year-old...
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said 88-year-old Billy Bruce Price (Left) and 42-year-old Timothy Jacob Sullivan (Right) are charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(S.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Lexington men were arrested and charged in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said 42-year-old Timothy Jacob Sullivan and 88-year-old Billy Bruce Price face four charges for allegedly distributing files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators for the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force alongside the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases.

A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to both men.

Sullivan was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, while Price was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9. Both men were charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Wilson said both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

