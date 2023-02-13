Lexington men arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Lexington men were arrested and charged in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said 42-year-old Timothy Jacob Sullivan and 88-year-old Billy Bruce Price face four charges for allegedly distributing files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators for the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force alongside the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases.

A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to both men.

Sullivan was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, while Price was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9. Both men were charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Wilson said both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.