SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

German ballet director suspended after feces attack

A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hannover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German...
A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hannover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German newspaper critic had animal feces smeared on her face by a ballet director in the city of Hannover after he apparently accused her of driving away ticket holders. The Hannover state theater apologized for the incident on Saturday and said Monday that it was suspending ballet director Marco Goecke with immediate effect.(Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A German newspaper critic had animal feces smeared on her face by a ballet director in the city of Hannover after he apparently took offense at a review she wrote.

The Hannover state opera house apologized for the incident and said Monday that it was suspending ballet director Marco Goecke with immediate effect.

The daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that a furious Goecke approached its dance critic, Wiebke Huester, during the interval of a premiere at Hannover’s opera house on Saturday and asked what she was doing there. It said that the two didn’t know each other personally.

The newspaper said that Goecke, who apparently felt provoked by a recent review she wrote of a production he staged in the Dutch seat of government, The Hague, threatened to ban her from the ballet and accused her of being responsible for people canceling season tickets in Hannover.

He then pulled out a paper bag with animal feces and smeared her face with the contents before making his way off through a packed theater foyer, the newspaper said. Huester identified the substance as dog feces and said she had filed a criminal complaint, German news agency dpa reported.

In a statement posted on its website, the opera house said that Huester’s “personal integrity” was violated “in an unspeakable way.” It said that it contacted her immediately after the incident to apologize.

It said that Goecke’s “impulsive reaction” violated the ground rules of the theater and that “he caused massive damage to the Hannover State Opera and State Ballet.” As a result, it said, he is being suspended and banned from the opera house until further notice.

Goecke has been given the next few days to apologize “comprehensively” and explain himself to theater management “before further steps are initiated,” it added.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25
Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested
Sumter police are investigating after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night.
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home
Teen killed playing with gun
14-year-old killed playing with gun at assistant coach’s home, coroner says
American Americans are restarting nonstop flights from CAE to Miami.
American Airlines restarts nonstop flights from Columbia Airport to Miami
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly start with 30s but sunshine with 60s for the afternoon

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors face despair as rescues wane
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
LIVE: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights.
Lexington Police arrest narcotics trafficking suspect during traffic stop
County of Lexington fire
Crews fight abandoned house fire in County of Lexington