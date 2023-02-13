SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly temps tonight, but warming up by Tuesday afternoon

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Upper 30s for Tuesday morning, but we are warming up to near 70.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Mostly clear skies tonight with upper 30s.
  • Near 70 by the afternoon Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.
  • Upper 70s Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
  • Warm weather continues into the upper 70s Thursday with a few more clouds.
  • 80% Chance of some showers Friday with cloudy skies and mid 60s.
  • Temps cool off for the weekend with mid 50s for highs Saturday with sunny skies.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Temps are dropping tonight into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies.

High pressure is with us Tuesday and will keep the clouds at bay and we see temps near 70. Very nice weather for Tuesday.

The southern flow continues and gets temps into the upper 70s for Wednesday. With that southern flow we also see a few more clouds making skies partly cloudy.

A cold front is approaching from the west. We see upper 70s as a surge of warm air comes in from the south bringing mostly cloudy skies for Thursday.

The cold front nears Friday and we have an 80% chance of rain with highs in the mid 60s. The front is causing enough uplift for some more rain, right now it doesn’t look to be heavy rain, but we will keep our eyes on it!

We cool off Saturday with high temps in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies with lows falling into the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs climbing to near 70.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs near 80.

Friday: Showers move in with cloudy skies. Chance of rain is 80% and high temps are in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine but much cooler with 30s for the morning and low to mid 50s for the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

