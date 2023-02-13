Crews fight abandoned house fire in County of Lexington

COUNTY OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington fire crews battled a blaze at a home believed to be abandoned.

The incident was reported just after 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the 100 block of Rawl Street in the Red Bank area said, firefighters.

Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Rawl St. in the Red Bank area around 2 a.m. Fire crews arrived at an abandoned home with fire and smoke showing. Nine units and 24 personnel brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/KsfXutSYSH — County of Lexington (SC) (@CountyLex) February 13, 2023

When crews arrived at the home, they found the house with fire and smoke showing.

According to the County of Lexington, no injuries were reported and it took nine units and 24 personnel to bring the fire under control.

