SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Crews fight abandoned house fire in County of Lexington

County of Lexington fire
County of Lexington fire(County of Lexington)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNTY OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington fire crews battled a blaze at a home believed to be abandoned.

The incident was reported just after 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the 100 block of Rawl Street in the Red Bank area said, firefighters.

When crews arrived at the home, they found the house with fire and smoke showing.

According to the County of Lexington, no injuries were reported and it took nine units and 24 personnel to bring the fire under control.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25
Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested
Sumter police are investigating after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night.
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home
Teen killed playing with gun
14-year-old killed playing with gun at assistant coach’s home, coroner says
American Americans are restarting nonstop flights from CAE to Miami.
American Airlines restarts nonstop flights from Columbia Airport to Miami
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly start with 30s but sunshine with 60s for the afternoon

Latest News

As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
LIVE: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights.
Lexington Police arrest narcotics trafficking suspect during traffic stop
Day 16 Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters day 16
Alex Murdaugh trial Day 16: Prosecution expected to rest case in trial this week