Coroner identifies teen shot at Sumter restaurant

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has identified the victim who died from an apparent gunshot wound at a Mcdonald’s in Sumter County.

According to officials, the incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. at 101 N Lafayette Drive on Feb 12.

Coroner Baker says the deceased is 14-year-old Jacob Russ of Carrol Drive, Sumter.

The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Coroner Baker says an autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the incident.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

