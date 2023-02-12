SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home

Sumter police are investigating after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night.
Sumter police are investigating after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night.(wcax)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating an incident after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night.

Investigators say officers got a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the 200 block of Clement Road.

A 41-year-old resident said he was inside his home when he heard gunfire coming from behind the home.

The man was shot and taken to Prisma Health Tuomey for treatment.

Law enforcement says this is an ongoing investigation at the moment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Boateng
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Damp and chilly Sunday with a few more light showers
Day 15 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
Murdaugh family housekeeper testifies that Maggie had concerns about money in months leading up to murders
Two lanes closed in Irmo after hit-and-run incident
Lanes reopen in Irmo after hit-and-run incident
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime...
Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims

Latest News

American Americans are restarting nonstop flights from CAE to Miami.
American Airlines restarts nonstop flights from Columbia Airport to Miami
One of the dogs named Lucky responded to the CPR efforts, but the other dog did not.
One dog saved, one dies in Orangeburg County structure fire
Two lanes closed in Irmo after hit-and-run incident
Lanes reopen in Irmo after hit-and-run incident
Soda City Live: "Sweet love song" by TiffanyJ
Soda City Live: "Sweet love song" by TiffanyJ