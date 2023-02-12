Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating an incident after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night.

Investigators say officers got a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the 200 block of Clement Road.

A 41-year-old resident said he was inside his home when he heard gunfire coming from behind the home.

The man was shot and taken to Prisma Health Tuomey for treatment.

Law enforcement says this is an ongoing investigation at the moment.

