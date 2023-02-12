American Airlines restarts nonstop flights from Columbia Airport to Miami

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Airlines has released its summer schedule and has announced the return of nonstop flights to Miami.

Flights will begin on June 3, 2023, and it is only a seasonal service. Access to book the flight began on February 11, 2023.

“American Airlines continues to add service into the Columbia market creating a robust roster of nonstop destinations that directly benefits our valued passengers, " said Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, Kim J. Crafton.

Anybody looking to book a nonstop getaway or take a shorter trip to visit family has until August 12, 2023, to do so.

As the service for nonstop, Miami flights will end on that date. The flight is currently scheduled to depart CAE at 7:25 a.m. and arrive at MIA at 9:20 a.m.

“The return of this American Airlines service shows that this community continues to consider and choose CAE to fly out of when making their air travel plans,” said Executive Director of CAE, Mike Gula.

Out of all three airlines at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), AA (American Airlines) offers the most nonstop flights to cities like Charlotte, Washington, and Philadelphia.

