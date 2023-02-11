Two lanes closed in Irmo after hit-and-run incident

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District was on the scene of a vehicle incident on Piney Grove Road just off I-26.

Officials say several injuries occurred during the collision and suspects from one vehicle fled the scene.

Two lanes are blocked off while the victims are tended to and law enforcement investigates.

Around 1:30 p.m. on the fire district’s Facebook page, residents were asked to avoid the area as traffic is impacted.

