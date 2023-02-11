SkyView
Two lanes closed in Irmo after hit-and-run incident

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District was on the scene of a vehicle incident on Piney Grove Road just off I-26.

Officials say several injuries occurred during the collision and suspects from one vehicle fled the scene.

Two lanes are blocked off while the victims are tended to and law enforcement investigates.

Around 1:30 p.m. on the fire district’s Facebook page, residents were asked to avoid the area as traffic is impacted.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

