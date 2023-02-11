SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Store donates entire $50K Powerball bonus to food bank

A Washington state store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has donated the money it received...
A Washington state store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has donated the money it received to a food bank(KOMO via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (CNN) - A Washington state grocery store said it is donating its Powerball bonus to a food bank.

This week, a single winning Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold at an Auburn-area Fred Meyer store.

The grocery store was rewarded with a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Thursday, the company announced it would donate that bonus to the Auburn Food Bank.

In addition, Fred Meyer said it gave $10,000 to the store for associates to celebrate.

According to The Associated Press, the winning ticket was bought on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer store, located about 30 miles south of Seattle.

It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was reportedly sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn. The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014.

Monday’s winning numbers drawn were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 with 7 as the Powerball.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 15 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
Murdaugh family housekeeper testifies that Maggie had concerns about money in months leading up to murders
Kaleb Boateng
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain this afternoon and evening with strong gusty winds
A phone
Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County

Latest News

An Alabama woman says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside of her home.
Mother says sons saved her in attack: ‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead’
A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old student to death at a high...
1 dead in stabbing at Minn. high school
Soda City Live: "Sweet love song" by TiffanyJ
Soda City Live: "Sweet love song" by TiffanyJ
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams by TiffanyJ
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams by TiffanyJ
Soda City Live: PALSS 24-hour test-a-thon
Soda City Live: PALSS 24-hour test-a-thon