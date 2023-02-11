South Carolina takes on Ole Miss in Mississippi

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are facing off with Ole Miss at 1 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi at SJB Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 11.

This is the second time this year that the two teams and playing each other and the 46th time ever.

South Carolina enters Saturday’s game with a record of 8-16 overall and 1-10 in the conference.

The team also is on an eight-game losing streak, having recently fallen to Arkansas by just two on Feb. 4, and Missouri 83-74 on Feb. 7.

The Gamecocks currently are ranked sixth in the conference and 30th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game, averaging 12.4.

The Ole Miss defense currently averages 68.2 points allowed per game.

USC and the Rebels game will be televised on the SEC Network.

