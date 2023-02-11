South Carolina takes on Ole Miss in Mississippi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are facing off with Ole Miss at 1 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi at SJB Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 11.

This is the second time this year that the two teams and playing each other and the 46th time ever.

South Carolina enters Saturday’s game with a record of 8-16 overall and 1-10 in the conference.

The team also is on an eight-game losing streak, having recently fallen to Arkansas by just two on Feb. 4, and Missouri 83-74 on Feb. 7.

The Gamecocks currently are ranked sixth in the conference and 30th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game, averaging 12.4.

The Ole Miss defense currently averages 68.2 points allowed per game.

USC and the Rebels game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.