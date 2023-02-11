Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day Sing-O-Grams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flowers and candy for Valentine’s Day are nice, but how about kicking things up a notch?

Local singer, and jack of all trades, TiffanyJ is offering Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams along with candy, a card and chocolate for that special someone in your life.

It’s something she has enjoyed doing for years.

TiffanyJ also shares an exclusive new track just in time for V-day, " Sweet Love Song”.

(See flyer for details)

https://iamtiffanyj.com/?fbclid=IwAR15Ou7ZiEh_deYK5nNINTerY7ORcv2OGDRggnAfQ7SlJDcLtAmrg1Fm3Wo

