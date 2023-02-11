SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day Sing-O-Grams

Local singer, and jack of all trades, TiffanyJ is offering Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams along...
Local singer, and jack of all trades, TiffanyJ is offering Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams along with candy, a card and chocolate for that special someone in your life.(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flowers and candy for Valentine’s Day are nice, but how about kicking things up a notch?

Local singer, and jack of all trades, TiffanyJ is offering Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams along with candy, a card and chocolate for that special someone in your life.

It’s something she has enjoyed doing for years.

TiffanyJ also shares an exclusive new track just in time for V-day, " Sweet Love Song”.

(See flyer for details)

https://iamtiffanyj.com/?fbclid=IwAR15Ou7ZiEh_deYK5nNINTerY7ORcv2OGDRggnAfQ7SlJDcLtAmrg1Fm3Wo

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh trail heads into day 14.
Alex Murdaugh’s best friend testifies against him in his double murder trial, details betrayal and stealing
Day 15 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
Murdaugh family housekeeper testifies that Maggie had concerns about money in months leading up to murders
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain moves in Saturday, colder temps move too
Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
Represeanvies with the Saint Louis Zoo said an Andean bear was found outside of its enclosure...
Bear escapes enclosure, eludes staff for 90 minutes, zoo reports

Latest News

The Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship offers students a $1,000 award for towards college.
Soda City Live: Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship with Eau Claire High School Alum
The nonprofit is gearing up to host the test-a-thon Friday, Feb. 10th and Saturday, Feb. 12th.
Soda City Live: PALSS 24-Hour Test-a-Thon
It’s a ministry-based event that will begin with a banquet on Saturday, Feb. 11th and be...
Soda City Live: Love Conquers Conference
Soda City Live: Part two at Cricket Newman Designs
Soda City Live: Part two at Cricket Newman Designs