Soda City Live: PALSS 24-Hour Test-a-Thon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - PALSS is offering a free testing event for 24 hours. PALSS offers programs, services and support for people living with HIV/Aids as well as resources.

The nonprofit is gearing up to host the test-a-thon Friday, Feb. 10th and Saturday, Feb. 12th.

(See flyer for details)

https://palss.org/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.