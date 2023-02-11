Soda City Live: Love Conquers Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Married, engaged and couples in serious courtship are invited to join a two-day conference centered around relationships.

It’s a ministry-based event that will begin with a banquet on Saturday, Feb. 11th and be followed by a service on Sunday, Feb. 12th at Chosen to Conquer Ministries.

Tickets for the banquet can be found here.

(see flyer for details)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/together-we-conquer-tickets-465300866417?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse

