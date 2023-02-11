Soda City Live: Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship with Eau Claire High School Alum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, the Eau Claire High School Class of 1989, Inc. offers three scholarship opportunities to seniors at Eua Claire High School in Columbia.

The Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship offers students a $1,000 award towards college.

The deadline for students to apply is May 10, 2023, after that, applications will be reviewed and recipients will be announced and awarded on their class night.

Donations for the scholarship can be made online. There are also opportunities for Eua Claire High School Alum to both assist or volunteer.

Email eauclairehs1989@gmail.com for more info.

