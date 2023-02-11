SkyView
Richland County police in search of missing child

Euriah Joseph, 12, was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog.
Euriah Joseph, 12, was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Police say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog.

Joseph is said to be last seen wearing a gray jacket.

According to police, Joseph is 5′1″ tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

