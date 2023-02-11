One dog saved, one dies in Orangeburg County structure fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, one dog is alive, and another died following a structure fire on Fall Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters say on Feb. 10, when they arrived on the scene, light hazy smoke exiting from the roof of the structure could be seen.

Firefighters made their way inside to begin fire suppression efforts and to begin rescue efforts.

The department said no individuals were inside, but two dogs were found and taken out of the building.

Firefighters began to give both dogs CPR and contacted the Orangeburg County EMS for assistance.

One of the dogs named Lucky responded to the CPR efforts, but the other dog did not.

ODPS animal control also assisted with taking care of the dogs, and the American Red Cross is working with the residents of the home to provide support.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 12 minutes and believe the cause of the fire appears to have started on a stove-top surface.

