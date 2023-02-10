SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.(Harris County Constable Mark Herman)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping.

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a deputy responded to Target after receiving a report for two goats wandering through the store.

It’s unclear where the goats came from.

The animals were safely contained and taken to Harris County Animal Livestock.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh trail heads into day 14.
Alex Murdaugh’s best friend testifies against him in his double murder trial, details betrayal and stealing
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of heavy today and Saturday then turning colder for Sunday
Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
Represeanvies with the Saint Louis Zoo said an Andean bear was found outside of its enclosure...
Bear escapes enclosure, eludes staff for 90 minutes, zoo reports
Police looking for individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses.
Police looking to identify individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses

Latest News

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Gunman’s capture ends 39-hour manhunt with 2 officers shot in Maryland
Behind the Pacific pocket mouse at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
White House says no Biden interview prior to Super Bowl
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down