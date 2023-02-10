SkyView
Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month

For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on...
For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February.(Blythewood Historical Society and Museum)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.

Since 2015, the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum has celebrated the lives and achievements of African Americans in honor of Black History Week. Our past programs have allowed us to recognize the achievements of many African Americans, as well as pay homage to our own African American citizens right here in our community of Blythewood and the metro Columbia area.

The “It is for the Children” events for Black History Month in Blythewood will take place every Saturday of this month from 10 a.m. to noon. The events will be held at the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum which is at 100 McNulty Street. The remaining programs focus on African-American authors, children’s crafts, storytime, and oral histories.

Learn more at https://blythewoodhistoricalsociety.org/blackhistory/.

