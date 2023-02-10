Richland Two to reinstate school lunch debt program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two school officials announced on Thursday the reinstatement of the school lunch debt program.

According to a press release, the district will again start sending parents weekly negative meal balances messages and how to pay, starting Feb. 12.

School officials say students with insufficient funds to cover meals will build negative meal account balances that will need to be paid by the end of the school year.

The district paused sending negative balance notices back in August of 2022.

To check the balance and add funds to a student’s meal account, the district asks parents to visit www.studentquickpay.com/richland2/.

Qualifying families may still apply to the Meal Value Program (MVP), a federal program used to qualify students for free or reduced-price school meals, via Apply to MVP here today.

Families that need help managing student meal debt are asked to reach out to school principals.

