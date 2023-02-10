SkyView
No. 1 South Carolina women beat Auburn for 30th straight win

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots next to Auburn center Oyindamola Akinbolawa...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots next to Auburn center Oyindamola Akinbolawa (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Auburn, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the start in a game sandwiched between a pair of top-5 matchups. They were coming off an 81-77 win over No. 4 UConn and host No. 3 LSU on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston had 10 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina before exiting with 8:54 left to end a string of eight straight double-doubles. Victaria Saxton scored six of the Gamecocks’ first eight points and finished with 10. Kierra Fletcher had nine points and five assists.

South Carolina outrebounded Auburn 50-26 and had 11 players score.

Sydney Shaw tied her career high with 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers to lead the Tigers (13-10, 3-8). Auburn played without its top scorer and rebounder Aicha Coulibaly, who sat out with a leg injury. Mar’shaun Bostic added 10 points.

No. 2 scorer Honesty Scott-Grayson was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

South Carolina doubled up Auburn in the first half, 42-21, after scoring the first eight points of the second quarter.

It didn’t get closer.

The Gamecocks made 34 of 69 shots (49.3%). Auburn was 19-of-61 shooting (31.1%) against the nation’s top scoring defense.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Has won the last 14 meetings.

Auburn: Dropped its second straight after a three-game SEC winning streak. South Carolina won the first meeting 94-42 on Jan. 5.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts No. 3 LSU on Sunday.

Auburn visits Alabama on Sunday.

