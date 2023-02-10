New DHEC report shows drug overdoses on the rise in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows drug overdoses have risen over the last several years in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina on Friday. DHEC said from 2020 to 2021 the total number of drug overdose deaths in the state rose from 1734 to 2168. The increase of 430 people is a 25% rise.

In 2012 the state only had 573 drug overdose deaths.

DHEC pointed to fentanyl as a major cause of the overdose death increase. Of the reported deaths from 2020 to 2021, DHEC said 1494 overdose deaths involved the synthetic drug. Nationwide, the CDC reports 75% of fatal drug overdoses involve opioids.

“Other drugs are being laced with fentanyl – without the user’s knowledge – which can cause a fatal overdose even in a small quantity,” said Sara Goldsby, Director of the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS).

DHEC said the data it collects for its annual report is derived from death certificates registered through the department’s Office of Vital Statistics. It includes data from individuals that died in the state regardless of it they were a resident of South Carolina.

