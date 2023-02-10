SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County

A phone
A phone(Action News 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area.

SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’

Investigators said the scam number being used is 803-217-5585. The Verizon company has been notified by law enforcement of the scam.

SCSO is asking members of the public to notify the company if they receive a scam call.

TIPS FOR AVOIDING SCAMS:

  • Never give personal information to people attempting to contact you. Scammers may have some of your personal information and may be trying to get more.
  • Verify requests for payment or money by contacting the company directly.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh trail heads into day 14.
Alex Murdaugh’s best friend testifies against him in his double murder trial, details betrayal and stealing
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of heavy today and Saturday then turning colder for Sunday
Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
Represeanvies with the Saint Louis Zoo said an Andean bear was found outside of its enclosure...
Bear escapes enclosure, eludes staff for 90 minutes, zoo reports
Police looking for individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses.
Police looking to identify individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses

Latest News

Money generic
Comptroller reports $3.5 billion error in state accounting
Kaleb Boateng
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing
Generic opioid drugs
New DHEC report shows drug overdoses on the rise in the Palmetto State
Day 15 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
Day 15: Alex Murdaugh murder trial, week three concludes