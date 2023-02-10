Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area.

SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’

Investigators said the scam number being used is 803-217-5585. The Verizon company has been notified by law enforcement of the scam.

SCSO is asking members of the public to notify the company if they receive a scam call.

TIPS FOR AVOIDING SCAMS:

Never give personal information to people attempting to contact you. Scammers may have some of your personal information and may be trying to get more.

Verify requests for payment or money by contacting the company directly.

