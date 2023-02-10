Furry Friend Friday - Mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mark is a 2-year-old kitty available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Mark was surrendered to Pawmetto Lifeline just a few days ago because his owner was experiencing some financial hardships and was no longer able to provide for him. She had raised Mark since he was 2 weeks old. It was a heartbreaking decision for her but she only wants the best for sweet Mark.

Mark is a super social guy. He is so easygoing and gets along great with everyone – even other cats! He is a big cuddler that loves to be held and adored. Mark loves to play too! He will be a great addition to a family looking for a cat they can handle and interact with. He was already neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines when he came to us so he is ready to go home with you today!

You can meet Mark and many other furry friends at our Mardi Paws adoption event this Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. When you walk into the building, you will immediately notice that Mardi Gras has arrived at Pawmetto Lifeline! This will be a very festive event with lots of decorations and a few other fun surprises.

We have 5 adoptable cats and 5 adoptable dogs in the running to be crowned as the Cat and Dog of Mardi Paws and Mark is one of them! You can come in and vote for which adoptable cat and dog you want to win and we will crown the winner on Fat Tuesday, February 21.

So, let the good times roll and you just might find your new best friend!

