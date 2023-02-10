FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain moves in Saturday, colder temps move too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain showers this evening will turn to heavy rain for Saturday, especially for the evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Tonight we have a 80% chance of rain and showers.

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as well with a 100% chance of rain. Downpours will be heaviest during the afternoon/evening.

Gusts to 35 mph expected this weekend, so pretty breezy.

Showers linger into Sunday with high temps in the 30s for the morning and low 40s for the afternoon. 70% chance of rain.

1 to 3 inches of rain is expected from tonight to Sunday.

Sunshine returns Monday with mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Showers move into the region this evening with an 80% chance of rain. Lows tonight are in the upper 40s with some rain this evening turning to showers overnight into the early morning hours Saturday.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Saturday for heavy rain. We start off the day with light showers, rain becomes heavier as a low pressure system moves in from the south bringing with it heavy rain and downpours. Chance of rain is 100%. The heaviest downpours happen during the afternoon and into the overnight period.

Around 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible after the rain ends Sunday. This could lead to some localized flooding, so that’s why we have the First Alert Weather Day up.

Sunday morning we see temps down to 41 and showers continuing. Highs reach the upper 40s for the afternoon with a 70% chance of on and off showers. It’ll be a cold dreary day for Sunday so an ice pot of chili might be in order for your Super Bowl Partly.

High pressure builds over the region Monday and that clears us up. High temps also climb to the mid 60s. Tuesday is similar in that we have mid 60s, but just a few more clouds with partly cloudy skies.

We have upper 60s Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain as our next system comes in from the west.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Periods of rain (80%) that may be heavy at times. Turning breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain (100%) with highs in the low 50s. Rain could be heavy at times with a gusty wind too.

Sunday: 70% chance of some showers in the morning. Morning temperatures in the low 40s with mid to upper 40s for the afternoon but drier for the afternoon.

Monday: Mid 30s to start and highs reaching the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and highs reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Upper 60s with a 40% chance of showers.

Thursday: 60% chance of rain and storms with highs in the upper 60s.

