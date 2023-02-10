FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Steady showers tonight with some gusty winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Weather Day continues tonight as heavy rains will be possible over the Midlands leading to the potential of some ponding on the roadways. It will also turn cooler and breezy with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

First Alert Weather Day for tonight as steady showers continue with some heavy pockets at times.

1 to 2 inches of rain is expected tonight into Sunday.

It will also turn windy with gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

Chilly showers linger into Sunday with temps in the 30s for the morning and 40s for the afternoon. 70% chance of rain.

Sunshine returns Monday with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

A FIRST ALERT Weather Day remains in affect tonight as showers slide over the Carolinas with times of moderate to heavy rain possible through early Sunday morning.

As the center of Low pressure moves right over top the region tonight our winds will also turn rather windy with gusts up to 35 mph.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible throughout the Midlands by the time the rain wraps up Sunday afternoon. These high rain totals could lead to some localized flooding and ponding on roadways.

Sunday morning some lingering showers will continue with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. Highs will only reach the upper 40s Sunday afternoon with a 70% chance of on and off light showers. It’ll be a cold, dreary day for Sunday so an nice pot of chili might be in order for your Super Bowl Partly.

High pressure builds over the region Monday and Tuesday leading to bright sunny skies to help dry the region out. High temperatures also climb back into the mid 60s both days.

We will have another Spring-like warm up Wednesday and Thursday as a southwesterly breeze pumps in warm air with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s, however we will have a good deal of clouds moving over the Midlands.

Our next system then arrives Friday morning in the form of a cold front bringing with it some scattered showers through the first half of the day.

Behind this front cooler temperatures move down over the Carolinas as highs tumble into the mid 50s next Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

FIRST ALERT Weather Day tonight: Periods of heavy rain with gusty winds up to 35 mph and temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday: On and off chilly light showers with temperatures hovering in the 40s all day.

Monday: Mid 30s to start the day but bright sunny skies warms highs into the middle 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with lows in the upper 30s and highs reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy and maybe a stray shower with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy and warm with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Morning showers then clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

