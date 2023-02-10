FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain this afternoon and evening with strong gusty winds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain will move over the Midlands this afternoon and continue into much of the evening leading to the potential of localized flooding in spots. It will also turn cooler and breezy today with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as downpours are likely this afternoon and evening.

1 to 3 inches of rain is expected from Saturday into Sunday.

It will also turn windy with gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

Chilly showers linger into Sunday with temps in the 30s for the morning and low 40s for the afternoon. 80% chance of rain.

Sunshine returns Monday with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Saturday as heavy rain develops this afternoon and evening.

We are starting off the day with some light showers through about earlier afternoon. Rain becomes heavier as a low pressure system moves in from the south this afternoon and evening bringing with it rounds of heavy rain and downpours.

About 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible throughout the Midlands by the time the rain wraps up Sunday afternoon. These high rain totals could lead to some localized flooding and ponding on roadways.

As the heaviest rain moves in Saturday night our winds will also turn rather windy with gusts up to 35 mph as the center of Low pressure moves right over top the region.

Sunday morning some lingering showers will continue with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. Highs will only reach the upper 40s Sunday afternoon with a 70% chance of on and off light showers. It’ll be a cold, dreary day for Sunday so an nice pot of chili might be in order for your Super Bowl Partly.

High pressure builds over the region Monday and Tuesday leading to bright sunny skies to help dry the region out. High temperatures also climb back into the mid 60s both days.

We will have another Spring-like warm up Wednesday and Thursday as a southwesterly breeze pumps in some warm air with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s, however we will have a good deal of clouds moving over the Midlands.

Our next system then arrives Friday morning in the form of a cold front bringing with it some scattered showers through the first half of the day.

Behind this front cooler temperatures move down over the Carolinas as highs tumble into the mid 50s next Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain with highs in the mid 50s. Rain could be heavy this afternoon and evening with gusty winds up to 35 mph.

Sunday: On and off chilly light showers with temperatures hovering in the 40s all day.

Monday: Mid 30s to start the day but bright sunny skies warms highs into the middle 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with lows in the upper 30s and highs reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy and maybe a stray shower with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy and warm with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Morning showers then clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

