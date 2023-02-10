FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clearing skies and cold tonight with lows in the 30s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few more sprinkles are possible this evening but eventually skies will clear overnight and our temperatures will drop down into the mid 30s.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Clearing skies and cold tonight with lows in the 30s.

Sunshine returns Monday with temperatures warming back into the mid to upper 60s.

A few clouds on Tuesday but still nice with highs in the 60s.

70s are back Wednesday and Thursday but there will be a fair bit of clouds both days.

Chance for rain returns Friday as a cold front swings into the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Saturday night’s rain was a soaker with most of the Midlands receiving over 2 inches of rain. We will have to watch local streams and rivers as they rise over the coming days for the possibility of some minor flooding in the typical spots.

WIS (WIS)

The rain is now finally moving out of the area but a few sprinkles are still possible this evening but overnight the upper level low will continue to move out into the Atlantic taking the clouds with it as well.

As skies clear out tonight our temperatures will drop down into the low to mid 30s by Monday morning.

WIS (WIS)

High pressure builds over the region Monday and Tuesday leading to mostly sunny skies helping to dry out the region. High temperatures also climb back into the mid 60s both days.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

We will have another Spring-like warm up Wednesday and Thursday as a southwesterly breeze pumps in warm air with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s, however we will have a good deal of clouds moving over the Midlands for the middle part of the week.

WIS (WIS)

Our next system then arrives Friday morning in the form of a cold front bringing with it some scattered showers through the first half of the day.

WIS (WIS)

Behind this front cooler temperatures move down over the Carolinas as highs tumble into the mid 50s next Saturday but as least we will finally have a dry and sunny weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: A few sprinkles early then clearing skies and cold temperatures with lows in the 30s.

Monday: Bright sunny skies and warms temperatures with highs into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Morning sun then some afternoon clouds with lows in the mid 30s and highs reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Morning showers then clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.