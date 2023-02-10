SkyView
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway

The cameras only capture video; there’s no audio involved.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) – In the aftermath of multiple violent crimes off Sumter Highway in Bishopville, county leaders and law enforcement are continuing talks of installing public security cameras.

A renewed public interest in this project comes after 76-year-old Lonnie Ray was shot and killed in a Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot. Ray’s death marks the third murder and second ongoing investigation in 16 months’ time.

The topic of public security cameras first came up after two deadly shootings at a nearby Shell Gas Station and Waffle House parking lot in 2021.

On Thursday, elected officials confirmed that $60,000 has been appropriated by Lee County to go towards the purchase of a highly sophisticated surveillance system.

The city of Bishopville has additionally reserved $30,000 toward the camera project, totaling $90,000 pulled from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The only thing missing now are the cameras.

Lee County officials said they held off on purchasing the cameras they initially wanted because state legislation could criminalize a key component.

“We were up to the point of issuing the purchase order to buy them when the sheriff... became aware there is a question of the constitutionality of license plate readers at this point,” said Lee County Administrator Alan Watkins.

Watkins said Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon is concerned that state legislation could soon prohibit the use of license plate readers in the state. If this happens, the law will render three exponentially expensive cameras useless.

Now, the search continues for a cost effective and larger reaching surveillance system.

“County council has been working with me hand-in-hand. It’s just, right now, we probably would’ve had the cameras up but it’s the Supreme Court ruling. I don’t want to invest a substantial amount of money to where we can’t utilize it no more. But we are going to put cameras up,” said Sheriff Simon standing at the KFC where Ray was murdered on Monday.

The sheriff told WIS he’s meeting with a new security provider next week to explore cameras without license plate readers. He hopes to have a system installed within the next 90 days.

“There’s $60,000 that County Council has allocated for cameras. And once a decision is made on what’s the best system, what’s the most bang we can get for those bucks, we intend to order cameras and place the cameras at different locations through the county,” concluded Watkins.

