South Carolina prepares for 2024 presidential primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All of America will be watching the Palmetto State after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) announced a major shift in the primary calendar on Saturday.

South Carolina is officially the first presidential primary voting state for the 2024 election cycle, after booting Iowa from a seat it has held since 1972.

Now, the South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) is working to ensure our election system does not crumble under new weight.

On Jan. 24, the SEC appeared before the Ways and Means Constitutional Subcommittee to request additional funds for the FY 2023-24 budget.

During their presentation, the SEC requested over $4.4 million in reoccurring funds alone.

Those familiar with the SEC say the budget request is not unusual, but certainly important given our newfound status in the 2024 primary.

“We’re excited about this. We have been elevated to a spot that most states don’t get the opportunity to see. And that puts us in a very unique position. We have to get our own house in order. We have to make sure we are stronger together. But also, it means we’ve got to make sure every aspect of what we’re doing is functioning well and appropriate,” said South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) Chairman Trav Robertson.

The SEC budget focuses on three key items:

One has to do with additional administrative staff to comb through numbers and ensure every voter is accounted for.

The second item relates to municipal elections and critical training. if allocated, over $3.2 million will go towards a new training division for election officials, poll managers and poll workers.

The third item is a matching grant request of less than $300,000 dollars.

“All three of those things are good. They are in line with keeping our election process up and running. Our civil servants. Those tasked with this responsibility have done so quickly, on time and without any fear of retribution or anything untoward. And that’s something that is really a shining example for the rest of America,” continued Robertson.

The SCDP believes South Carolina is successful at picking presidential candidates because of our combination of urban and rural Democrat voters.

President Joe Biden agreed with the SCDP sentiments in a Dec. 2022 letter to the DNC, saying the Palmetto State is more reflective of the 21st century.

Under the new primary calendar, South Carolina Democrats will vote on February 3, 2024 followed by Nevada and New Hampshire three days later.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.