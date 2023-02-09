Soda City Live: SwordFest returns to the Relic Room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your sword and shield and prepare for SwordFest. The free event at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will have your whole family enjoying the clanging and swishing of swords and shields. Joe Long is the curator of education for the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. And Dan Bernardo is with WellWithin Martial Arts. They joined Soda City Live to demonstrate just a small bit of all that will be happening this Saturday.

This is what organizers of the event say about SwordFest: Just when you thought it was safe to go out without your sword and shield, SwordFest is back, yet again, at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.

Come on out – admission is free. SwordFest 2023 starts at 10 a.m. and runs until at least 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The peace of our city will again be disturbed by clanging and swishing of every kind imaginable – and for the sixth time! And if you’ve been to SwordFest before, you know this isn’t your average historical uprising of swordfighters. It’s more like every kind of bladed weaponry all coming at you at once. But without harmful intent, of course.

This year, the annual event will feature:

The Roman IX Legion will be there, with each legionnaire of the re-enactment group wielding his own gladius or spatha.

Iaido, the Japanese art of sword-drawing, will be demonstrated, thanks to Dan Bernardo of WellWithin in Columbia.

You’ll be able to see how Wade Hampton’s 19th-century South Carolina cavalrymen used their sabers.

And fiction – science fiction – will mix with history, when the Aiken Saber Club demonstrates how it was hypothetically done a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away – with lightsabers.

The Aikido group will show you how Japanese swordsmen can be disarmed – which might come in handy someday.

· Gentlemen in shining armor will appear, known as the Palmetto Knights Steel Combat Team.

· And something new: practitioners of Kendo, a fast-moving modern sport practiced in protective gear with bamboo swords.

· And of course, as always, kids will have the chance to practice their own techniques – with safe “swords” made of foam, of course.

· You’ll also be able to see the real, historical thing, by checking out the swords in the museum’s extensive collection.

And more, as we said – the schedule is still growing as the event approaches. And it’s all free!

So is admission to the museum itself – which makes this a prime opportunity to visit our major new exhibit, “A War With No Front Lines: South Carolina and the Vietnam War, 1965-1973.” It fills the 2,500-square-foot Cistern gallery with artifacts and stories brought back by veterans from our state. Whether you’ve seen it before or not, it’s worth coming to learn more about your neighbors’ experiences in that faraway, bitter conflict.

About the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum

Founded in 1896, the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum is an accredited museum focusing on South Carolina’s distinguished martial tradition through the Revolutionary War, Mexican War, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, Vietnam, the War on Terror, and other American conflicts. It serves as the state’s military history museum by collecting, preserving, and exhibiting South Carolina’s military heritage from the colonial era to the present, and by providing superior educational experiences and programming. It recently opened a major new exhibit, “A War With No Front Lines: South Carolina and the Vietnam War, 1965-1973.” The museum is located at 301 Gervais St. in Columbia, sharing the Columbia Mills building with the State Museum. For more information, go to https://crr.sc.gov/.

