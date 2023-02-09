SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz to get her own US quarter

'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.
'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celia Cruz, the “Queen of Salsa,” is getting her own quarter.

Cruz will appear on new coins for 2024, and according to reports, Cruz becomes the first Afro-Latina to be on a U.S. quarter.

The Cuban-American icon was one of the most celebrated music artists of the 20th century.

Over her decades-long career, she earned 23 gold records plus numerous Grammys, Latin Grammys and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.

Cruz was also honored at the 2016 Grammys with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

The new coin is part of the U.S Mint’s American Women Quarters Program. It honors the diverse accomplishments of U.S. women throughout history and issues five quarters a year.

The designs for the 2024 coins will be released later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
Alex Murdaugh’s former paralegal details alleged financial crimes as bomb threat disrupts murder trial
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments
Colleton County courthouse
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Two Richland District One schools without water due to water main break.
Water main break leaves two Richland One schools without water, water restored

Latest News

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Working dogs are on the scene Super Bowl week to monitor for suspicious smells.
Working dogs trained to use their noses to keep people safe at Super Bowl
Deputies are searching for a missing truck that was stolen from a Manning area business.
Deputies searching for truck and diesel fuel stolen from Manning business
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died.
Burt Bacharach dies at 94