Police looking to identify individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are looking to identify a man who they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items.

Detectives with the Lexington Police Department said the stolen card was used at Target, Best Busy, and Home Depot, totaling over $500.

Officers believe the suspect was driving an older model, dark blue Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Suspect was allegedly driving an older model Ford F-150. (Lexington Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please CrimeStoppers or Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.

