SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police looking to identify individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses

Police looking for individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses.
Police looking for individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are looking to identify a man who they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items.

Detectives with the Lexington Police Department said the stolen card was used at Target, Best Busy, and Home Depot, totaling over $500.

Officers believe the suspect was driving an older model, dark blue Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Suspect was allegedly driving an older model Ford F-150.
Suspect was allegedly driving an older model Ford F-150.(Lexington Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please CrimeStoppers or Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
Alex Murdaugh’s former paralegal details alleged financial crimes as bomb threat disrupts murder trial
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments
Colleton County courthouse
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Two Richland District One schools without water due to water main break.
Water main break leaves two Richland One schools without water, water restored

Latest News

Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
LIVE: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
WIS First Alert Weather, Midday, 2/8/23
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
County leaders discuss Alvin S. Glenn plans after recent incidents
Deputies are searching for a missing truck that was stolen from a Manning area business.
Deputies searching for truck and diesel fuel stolen from Manning business